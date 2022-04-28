Football: Young players could face club v friends choice
By Iolo Cheung
BBC News
- Published
Children could be forced to choose between signing for an academy or playing football with their friends, it is feared.
The Football Association of Wales (FAW) is consulting on a one player, one club rule.
This would mean youngsters would no longer be allowed to sign for both an academy and another club.
These proposals have "worried" some coaches and parents, who said it could affect game time and enjoyment.
An online petition against the move has already gathered 2,800 signatures.
The FAW has declined to comment while talks are continuing, but it is understood that pressure to implement the rule is coming from world governing body FIFA.
"I'd probably (choose) academy, because if I wanted to do football [professionally], it would be better for me," says Zac, 12, who plays for Barry Athletic as well as Taff's Well at academy level.
"I think the one club rule is rubbish and I just think 'play for two teams, because it's fine and it'll get our fitness up'."
He also said he would miss his friends if he could no longer play at grassroots level.
His teammate Lloyd, 12, who trains at Pontypridd academy, added: "I really, really don't know, I'm stuck in the middle because I don't know a lot of people in Ponty.
"I know a couple, and the coaches are really nice - but in Barry Athletic I know everyone and we've bonded as a team from the start to the finish."
Taylor, 12, is at Barry Town academy and also dreads the "awkward" choice facing him.
For their coach Richard Harris, who started the petition, the worry is that youngsters on all sides may lose out - academy players getting less overall game time and friends they leave behind struggling to put a team together.
"I'm very worried about grassroots clubs," he said.
"There's roughly about 20 teams per age group in the Vale of Glamorgan and you could be looking at taking away 20, 25, 30% of these teams."
There are 24 licensed academies in Wales - 12 linked to clubs in the top tier Cymru Premier.
The FAW is in talks with these about the potential changes, which are expected to be voted on in the coming weeks.
But in a message sent to clubs, it said "one Player, one club is a FIFA rule that has been implemented globally" and it is "expected" to be implemented in Wales for the 2022-23 season.
"They've got to tick a box, and if they don't meet the standards that FIFA want, there could be drawbacks in the amount of money they get from FIFA," admitted Mr Harris.
Other coaches, however, have voiced their support for the potential changes, saying that more academy football for talented youngsters would aid their development.
Justin Gallagher, a youth coach at Caernarfon Town's academy, said: "Academies are the best standard a young player can play, so the one club rule means they can give 100% to their academy team."
Anthony Gomez, who coaches an under-15s team in Prestatyn, Denbighshire, also backed the proposals despite having eight academy players in his team who potentially face a "big choice" next season.
"Usually, but not always, academies have better facilities, more highly qualified and skilled coaches at relevant ages and more suitable fixtures for the level of players at the academy," he said.