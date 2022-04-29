Beddau: Assault arrests as man left with life-changing injuries
A 43-year-old man has been left with life-changing injuries following an assault.
South Wales Police were called at about 03:00 BST on Friday morning following reports of a man suffering a serious head injury.
He was taken to University Hospital of Wales following the assault on Heol Ddu in Beddau, Rhondda Cynon Taf.
Three men aged 36, 40 and 43 have been arrested on suspicion of assault. Police are appealing for witnesses.