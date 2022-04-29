Carl Silcox denies murdering Adell Cowan two years ago
- Published
A man has denied the murder of a woman who was found dead at a house nearly two years ago.
Carl Silcox, 44, of Commercial Street, Aberbargoed, Caerphilly, pleaded not guilty to murdering Adell Cowan, 43, on 17 October 2020.
He also denied the alternative charge of her manslaughter in the hearing at Newport Crown Court.
Ms Cowan was found dead at a property in Dol-Yr-Eos on the Mornington Meadows estate in Caerphilly.
Mr Silcox, who appeared at the hearing via videolink from HMP Cardiff, spoke only to confirm his name and enter his not guilty pleas.
He will now face a three-week trial beginning on 8 August and was remanded in custody until that date.
At the time of her death, Ms Cowan, 43, was described by her family as "much-loved" and "bubbly".