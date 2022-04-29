Covid infections continue to fall in Wales
By Steve Duffy
BBC News
- Published
Covid infections are estimated to have fallen again in Wales, while the number of patients in hospital with the virus has dropped by nearly a quarter in a week.
One in 18 people is estimated to have Covid in the latest week, says the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
An estimate of 172,300 people in Wales had Covid in the week ending 23 April.
That equates to 5.67% of the population and, although higher than other UK nations, shows two weeks of falls.
It compares with the previous week's estimate of 198,400, and record numbers before that.
The ONS weekly swab survey of thousands of people across Wales comes up with estimates of how many people have Covid, covering ages from two upwards.
It has become the most important tool for measuring infections, after the end of mass PCR testing a month ago.
ONS said rates have decreased across all ages in Wales over recent weeks, however the trend was uncertain in the most recent week.
The age group in Wales with the highest proportion with Covid on daily rate estimates were 69 and 70-year-olds (6.36%), dropping to about 3% of those aged over 85.
The estimate for Wales is higher than those in the other UK nations and all English regions except the north east.
Infections are estimated to involve one in 25 people in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.
Numbers of patients in hospital with Covid are falling
The number of patients with Covid in hospital beds has averaged 616 a day over the past week - a 24% drop on the previous week and a third down on a month ago.
Although we are now way above the number of patients in hospital with confirmed Covid we saw at the same point in 2021, the number of infections out in the community has been considerably more.
But only 86 (19%) of confirmed Covid patients in acute beds on 28 April were being primarily treated for the virus, with 369 in hospital to be treated for other conditions, according to the latest Digital Health and Care figures.
This high proportion of people in hospital with "incidental" Covid has been a feature of the wave of Omicron cases in the community in recent weeks.
Numbers in critical care are averaging 20 a day, down on the number (25) a week ago and nearly half the figure at the peak we saw in January.
There are currently about six times more non-Covid patients in critical care than patients who have Covid.
Covid admissions are at an average of 22 a day - a drop on a week ago (29 a day) and the lowest position since early March. This will include the high proportions of "incidental" Covid cases in hospital we have been seeing.
Covid cases make up 2.2% of all admissions.
Latest mortality analysis for March by ONS showed there were 133 deaths due to Covid registered over the month, 4.2% of all deaths in Wales.
This is when Covid is the underlying cause of death, not just a contributory factor.
It takes the total number of deaths due to Covid in the pandemic up to 8,529 by the end of March.
Deaths registered in which Covid was at least a factor - and when it is mentioned on the death certificate - brings the total to 10,082 by 15 April.
Covid was the sixth leading cause of death in Wales in March and the third leading cause of death so far in 2022.