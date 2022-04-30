Llandudno Junction: Five held after 'targeted' flat fire

Google
The fire service were called to the incident at Avallon Avenue

Five people have been arrested following a fire at residential premises which police believe was caused by "deliberate ignition".

North Wales Police said it was thought to have been a "targeted incident" at Avallon Avenue, Llandudno Junction, Conwy county.

All occupants were evacuated without injury, said the force.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said crews tackled the blaze in a flat after a callout at 22:00 BST on Friday.

It said investigations would continue at the scene on Saturday.

In a statement, police said: "Five people have been arrested and our enquiries are ongoing.

"We believe this to have been a targeted incident with no on-going threat to the local community.

"There will be emergency services present at scene as investigations continue and we thank local residents for their understanding and cooperation in this regard."

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics