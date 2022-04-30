Four Welsh resorts named among Britain's best
Four Welsh tourist hotpots have been named among the best seaside resorts in Britain.
Bamburgh on England's Northumberland coast came first in a list of 87 destinations from a survey of more than 4,300 people by consumer group Which?.
Llandudno in Conwy county came second with five stars for its seafront, scenery and value for money.
St Davids and Tenby in Pembrokeshire were also named in top 10 along with the historic walled town of Conwy.
Llandudno received an overall score of 86%, one percentage point behind Bamburgh which also won in 2019 and 2021.
Third-placed St Andrews, in Fife, Scotland, was followed by Tenby in joint fourth with Dartmouth in Devon.
Rory Boland, editor of magazine Which? Travel, said: "Holidaymakers had such a fantastic time in their caravans, tents and beach lodges over the past two years that a coastal break on home shores is on the cards for many, even with restrictions on overseas travel lifted."
St Davids came sixth in the survey followed by Aldeburgh in Suffolk and North Yorkshire's Filey in joint seventh.
Conwy shared ninth spot with Lyme Regis in Dorset and Lynmouth in Devon, with scores of 80% each.
Seaside resorts in Northern Ireland did not have enough respondents to be included in the survey.