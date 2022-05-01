Llandudno Junction: Two charged with arson after flat fire
- Published
Two people have been charged with arson with intent to endanger life, after a blaze at a flat.
No-one was injured in the fire at Avallon Avenue, Llandudno Junction, Conwy county, which was reported at about 22:00 BST on Friday.
Two men aged 25 and 22, both from St Helens, have been charged and remanded into custody to appear before magistrates on Monday.
A 25-year-old woman has been released on bail while investigations continue.