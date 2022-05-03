Cardiff City's Keith Pontin died of dementia caused by head trauma
A former Wales footballer died of dementia caused by repeated trauma to the head, an inquest has heard.
Keith Pontin, 64, from Pontyclun in Rhondda Cynon Taf, played for Cardiff City between 1976 and 1983 and won two caps for Wales.
He died on 2 August 2020, five years after being diagnosed with dementia.
Pontypridd Coroners' Court heard a post-mortem examination found Mr Pontin's cause of death was Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE).
CTE is a progressive brain condition believed to be caused by repeated blows to the head and episodes of concussion, which eventually leads to dementia.
The inquest heard Mr Pontin died of dementia caused by CTE.
Former Swansea City player Paul Burrows, who played with Mr Pontin at Barry Town, told the inquest his friend was "an old-fashioned centre-half" who was "very dominant in the air."
He said he was a "big, strong, tough defender" and that "people looked up to Keith for those attributes".
He said that football was a more physical game in the 1980s and players would often continue playing with injuries.
"It wasn't uncommon for players to clash heads," he said.
"I think players were allowed to be more physical and challenge balls in the air."
The inquest also heard from Cardiff City's Club Secretary Michelle McDonald, who said the club did not have any records relating to Mr Pontin's time with the Bluebirds.
"We only keep records going back seven or eight years," she said.
David Cole, who appeared on behalf of Barry Town United AFC, told the hearing Mr Pontin's playing style was "combative" but that he was a "gentle giant off the field".
He said the attitude in Mr Pontin's playing days was that you "got on with it" if you were hurt.
Mr Cole said the current club, founded in 2013, holds no records kept by the former club Barry Town AFC.
The inquest continues.