Welsh election results 2022: Independents lose majority in Wrexham
There will be no overall majority party in the council that runs north Wales' biggest town.
The independents have lost overall control in Wrexham, the town bidding for city and 2025 city of culture status, after losing five seats.
Plaid has tripled its 2017 success with nine seats while Labour gained three and the Conservatives down three.
It comes as the Conservatives are under pressure across Wales with challenges in both Denbighshire and Conwy.
It's still early days in terms of results and local elections are complex so today's results won't give us a definitive picture of the national or UK picture.
Nevertheless, what happens in the key Conservative/Labour battleground in the north-east of Wales could have significant implications.
That's where the Welsh Conservatives routed Welsh Labour in the 2019 general election when Boris Johnson persuaded a lot of Labour voters to give him a try.
Tory sources are suggesting that the party is facing a "challenging" set of results in places such as Conwy and Denbighshire (where they have been running the councils in coalition with others).
If it looks like the party is losing voters' support, that could raise questions about Boris Johnson's ability to keep the 2019 cohort on board.
