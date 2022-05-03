Cyprus: Welshpool man killed in holiday hit-and-run
A father-of-two was in a bar fight with the man who later killed him in a hit-and-run in Cyprus, an inquest has heard.
Robert Birch, known as Charlie, from Welshpool, Powys, was hit while walking home from a Paphos bar in June 2018.
His relative William Pritchard, 32, was also injured and taken to hospital.
Pontypridd Coroners' Court heard Mr Birch, 39, had previously punched the man who ran him over. A narrative conclusion was given by the coroner.
Builder Mr Birch was on the second day of a family holiday on the island when he was struck while walking down a road.
Demetris Ilidzides, 35, was sentenced at Paphos district court to two-and-a-half years in prison for reckless driving.
The inquest heard Mr Birch had been in a fight with Ilidzides and hit him in the face.
He and Mr Pritchard had been on a night out and sat at a table next to Ilidzides and an unnamed 23-year-old woman.
The fight broke out after Mr Birch began talking to the woman.
Ilidzides drove "at high speed under the influence of alcohol" and hit the pair as they walked home along an "earth verge" at the side of the road.
He then drove his car into the sea.
Mr Birch was on holiday with his two daughters, his mother and other members of his family after saving up for a year.
A medical cause of death was given as multiple injuries.
Assistant coroner for South Wales Central, Rachel Knight, offered her condolences to Mr Birch's family.
She said: "I cannot conceive how horrendous it must have been to go on holiday and come back without your loved one."
"Robert was out socialising with a relative and became involved in an altercation with a man in a bar in the early hours of the morning shortly before his death.
"The same man went on to drive a vehicle whilst under the influence of alcohol and went on to hit Robert who was walking lawfully along the side of the road. Sadly Robert died of his injuries at the scene."
A family statement read out during the inquest said Mr Birch was the only son born to Rose and Jim Birch and was described as the "apple of their eye".