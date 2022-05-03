Llandudno Welsh road sign translation error branded an insult
A mistake in translating a car park sign into Welsh has been branded "an insult".
Dim cofnod has been used as a translation for no entry three separate times near an Aldi store in Llandudno, Conwy county.
While dim cofnod does literally translate to no entry, it is in the context of book-keeping, not traffic.
Resident Nerys Hewitt said she was "horrified" at the signs, which should have read dim mynediad.
It is unclear if the car park sign was commissioned by Aldi or if the responsibility lies with British Land, the company which manages the Mostyn Champneys Retail Park.
Both have been asked to comment.
"Cofnod is a list in a document," said Mrs Hewitt, adding she believed the mistake was due to someone relying on translation software.
Mrs Hewitt posted a picture of the mistranslated signs on Facebook, drawing hundreds of reactions from residents.
'An expensive mistake'
"Nobody checked," she said
"The word they've put down is entry but it means entry into a document. So it has a totally different meaning.
"It's an expensive mistake to have to redo it. It's very insulting to Llandudno."
Mrs Hewitt said she was surprised such mistakes were still being made "because getting a translation is so easy these days and surely somebody should have checked it before writing it down".