Bagillt crash: John Roberts and daughter Lacie killed
- Published
A father and his teenage daughter were killed in a crash after their car came off the road and hit a wall.
John Daniel Roberts, 34, was driving a BMW on the A548 in the early hours of April 22 when it struck Lyons Den Gym in Bagillt, Flintshire.
At the opening of an inquest, coroner John Gittins said Mr Roberts, of Flint, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Pathologist Dr Mohammad Aslam gave the provisional cause of death as a head injury.
Rear-seat passenger Lacie Jade Roberts, 13, a pupil at Flint High School, suffered multiple injuries and died shortly after arriving at Glan Clwyd Hospital.
Three other people, who have not been named, were seriously injured.
Following the crash, Lacie's mother Kieley Messham described her as "one of a kind".
Adjourning, Mr Gittins said he hoped the inquest would be this year, but that depended on the North Wales Police investigation.
An online appeal launched to pay for Lacie's funeral has raised more than £9,000.