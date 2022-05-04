Covid in Wales: End of free LFTs worries care home bosses
Care home owners have said the cost of lateral flow tests (LFTs) is one of their biggest worries.
The government's provision of free tests concludes at the end of June.
Ahead of the local elections on Thursday, political parties said their policies would transform the care sector.
The Welsh Government said any changes to testing will be "determined by public health conditions".
Dolwar residential home in Llanbedrog, Gwynedd, uses LFTs to check residents for Covid-19 twice a week.
"It is a worry and if we have those costs it is going to affect us", said Ceri Ann Roberts, manager of the home.
"We want to make sure our residents are safe and so we test", she added.
"We hope we can carry on but if not, it will be a worry".
Ms Roberts said Dolwar residential home had avoided any Covid cases until recently.
The Welsh Government has not yet decided if it will offer free tests beyond the end of June.
Care Forum Wales, which represents care home owners, said it is in discussions with the Welsh government and wants testing to remain free if care settings are required to test.
"It's not fair for care homes to pay for this and it's important that the people who work in the sector feel safe," said the forum's chief executive, Mary Wimbury.
Ahead of Thursday's local elections, political parties have been presenting their policies on reforming the care sector
The Welsh Conservatives called on the Welsh government "to introduce a Welsh minimum care wage of £10 per hour".
A spokesperson said the party would support care workers with fair funding and mental health support.
Plaid Cymru said it would create a fully integrated national care service under the control of local authorities.
"Personal care should be free when it's needed," a Plaid spokesperson said.
The Welsh Liberal Democrats also said it would create a national care service as a long-term project to "integrate health and care in Wales".
"We also want to see equalized pay and conditions across the social care sector", a spokesperson added.
A Labour spokesperson said: "Welsh Labour [has] already introduced the real living wage for all social care workers".
They added that Labour is aiming to create a "system where social care is available free at the point of need".