Llandudno Junction fire: Third man charged with arson
- Published
A third person has been charged with arson with intent to endanger life following a blaze at a flat on Friday.
The 28-year-old man has been remanded in custody and will appear before magistrates on Thursday.
A 25-year-old man and a 22-year-old man were remanded in custody after appearing before magistrates on the same charges on Monday.
A woman, 25, is on bail and the probe into the fire, at Llandudno Junction, Conwy county, continues.
All three of those charged are from St Helens, Lancashire.