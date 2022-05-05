Usk: A449 is closed following serious crash

Traffic Wales
The crash occurred on the A449 southbound near the Usk, Monmouthshire

A road has been closed and emergency services have attended following a crash.

The "serious" incident happened at about 06:10 BST near the Usk interchange in Monmouthshire, according to Traffic Wales.

The A449 has been closed southbound from Raglan, Monmouthshire, to the M4 J24 in Coldra, Newport.

Gwent Police has attended, and has advised drivers to avoid the area.

