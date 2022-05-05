Airbus to create more than 450 new jobs in Wales
- Published
More than 450 new Airbus jobs are expected to be created in Wales as aircraft production increases.
The company has announced it will create 6,000 new jobs globally, with 450-550 expected to come to the Broughton site in Flintshire.
An Airbus spokesperson confirmed that it plans to make 75 A320 planes a month in 2025, an increase of around 50%.
It also confirmed that it will invest in all of its sites, including those in the UK, to increase its capacity.
The company published higher than expected earnings for the past three months and is confident demand for travel will increase.
Airbus is also developing a new long range plane that would have fewer emissions and be more fuel efficient. Its wings would be made in Broughton.