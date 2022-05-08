A55 motorists face big detour after crash near Conwy
A collision closed a section of a major road which could force some motorists to take a 43-mile diversion.
The A55 has been shut eastbound in Conwy county from junction 16 Dwygyfylchi to junction 17 Conwy Morfa.
Analysts Inrix said a diversion was in place via the A5 and A470 through Betws-y-Coed following a "serious accident" at about 02:00 BST on Sunday.
North Wales Police said the road could remain closed for some time and advised motorists to seek an alternative route.
Traffic Wales said travellers affected by the diversion could re-join the A55 at junction 19.
The road remains CLOSED in this area
