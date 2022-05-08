Cardiff: Man in hospital as police launch robbery probe
- Published
A man has been taken to hospital following reports of a robbery being carried out by two men.
A cordon was put in place as police conducted inquiries at Sanquhar Street in Splott, Cardiff, on Sunday morning.
South Wales Police said the man's injuries were not life threatening. It said it had received reports of a robbery at about 04:35 BST.
"The cordon has now been removed and the local community are thanked for their support and patience," it said.
The force is appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.
