Cyclist, 58, dies in collision at Garnant, prompting police plea
A 58-year-old cyclist has died after sustaining serious injuries in a collision in Carmarthenshire.
He died in hospital after the incident at Garnant at 20:45 BST on Friday.
No other vehicles were believed to have been involved, according to Dyfed-Powys Police.
Officers are appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage following the collision outside the Discovery bookshop in Cwmamman Road.
