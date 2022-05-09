National Action co-founder wants white Britain, jury hears
- Published
The co-founder of a neo-Nazi terror group has told a court his political aim is the compulsory deportation of ethnic minorities from the UK.
Alex Davies said the repatriation would be "along the lines of the Conservative government's Rwanda policy".
The 27-year old denies being a member of National Action after the UK Government banned it as a terrorist organisation in 2016.
He told Winchester Crown Court his goal is an "overwhelmingly white Britain".
Mr Davies, from Swansea, is also accused of being a recruiter for National Action.
The court previously heard the group "terrorised" towns across the country with its call for an "all-out race war".
Mr Davies set up a "continuity" group NS131, which stood for National Socialist Anti-Capitalist Action, and was also later banned by the UK government.
But Davies has told the court NS131 had different aims and processes.
Asked by Barnaby Jameson QC, for the prosecution, if the repatriation of ethnic minorities and Jewish people would be enforced, he said: "It would be compulsory, I imagine.
"It would be run along the lines of the current Conservative government and their sending asylum seekers to Rwanda."
Some asylum seekers who cross the English Channel to the UK will be given a one-way ticket to Rwanda under a pilot scheme announced by the UK Government in April.
Opposition politicians criticised the £120m plan, which Prime Minister Boris Johnson said would "save countless lives" from human trafficking.
Mr Davies said the deportation would not be of all ethnic minorities and Jews.
"There are certain Jews that do essential jobs, just as there are black, Asian and ethnic minority people who do essential jobs, and to send them back would be doing harm to ourselves."
He added: "If we were to take power, our aim is to have an overwhelmingly white Britain as it more or less has been for centuries.
"It's only in the past 50, 60 [or] 70 years we have had mass immigration, it would be to return to the status quo of before"the Second World War."
Asked if he would repatriate Jewish families with British heritage dating back "thousands of years," he replied: "Yes, that's how repatriation would work."
'Legal political activities'
Davies denied he was a violent person and said that the training camps he attended had not been paramilitary-style events.
He added he had been quoting former BNP leader Nick Griffin when he sent a message to a potential recruit in April 2017, in which he stated: "We need to be smart but ready to use well-directed boots and fists if needs be. No pacifist movement is going to go anywhere."
Davies said that after the ban, he was involved in "advancing the cause of national socialism, not the cause of a continuity [National Action]".
"After proscription, all I am interested in is pursuing legal political activities," he said.
He said he estimated he had previously known about "10 to 12" of the 30 to 40 members of NS131.
Mr Davies, from Swansea, denies membership of a proscribed organisation between 17 December 2016, and 27 September 2017, and the trial continues.