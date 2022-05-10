Newport: Investigation mystery by cemetery solved by M4 rubble
Debris thought to have been left over from the construction of the M4 in the 1960s prompted a police investigation on land next to a cemetery.
Gwent Police was alerted when an object was detected on the undeveloped site in Christchurch Road, Newport, in April.
Fencing was erected as the land was searched and debris excavated.
The force said only boulders, rocks and soil were found. Christchurch cemetery was not part of the "unusual operation".
"I understand that those with loved ones buried at the cemetery or residents living nearby may have had concerns about our presence at the site and the nature of our enquiries," said Supt Vicki Townsend.
"We have concluded our investigation and we will be removing the scene from the cemetery."
Police began investigating the "unauthorised use" of the land after being alerted on 27 April.
The Ministry of Justice and Newport council were consulted about the "sensitive excavation".