Keith Pontin: Cardiff City comments after player death 'insulting'
The family of a former Wales footballer said suggestions his death was to due to natural causes are an "insult to his memory".
Keith Pontin died of dementia caused by repeated head trauma during his career.
His widow Janet Pontin said it was "distressing and insulting" to hear suggestions from his former club, Cardiff City, that he died of natural causes.
Cardiff City has been asked to comment.
Pontin played for Cardiff from 1976-1983, and died in August 2020, at the age of 64.
Mrs Pontin said: "The suggestion that Keith died of natural causes was distressing for us as a family, but it was insulting to his memory.
"That was the most difficult part of the inquest. I was angry about it, how dare they make that suggestion."
'Modest family man'
She said her husband was kind, loving and caring. He died just before their 35th wedding anniversary.
"He was an unassuming, modest family man, he liked socialising, but his main joy was his family," added Mrs Pontin.
She described how the family watched him struggle through the last few years of his life as he battled dementia and chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).
What is CTE?
- A progressive brain condition that is thought to be caused by repeated blows to the head and repeated episodes of concussion
- It is associated with contact sports, such as boxing and American football
- Research is under way to find a reliable technique to diagnose the condition
- Symptoms vary, but tend to be similar to Alzheimer's disease
- Gradually develops several years after injury
- The symptoms affect the functioning of the brain and eventually lead to dementia
"We made the decision to donate for further research so Keith didn't die in vain.
"His death will help further the research being done, and hopefully the research that will be made in future."
'Long overdue'
Mrs Pontin hopes by speaking out it will contribute to the wider conversations around head injury in football.
She also said an initiative launched by the Professional Footballers' Association on Monday asking former footballers concerned about neurodegenerative diseases to come forward as "long overdue".
"Football authorities have tried to sweep this under the carpet," she said.
"We need a central record so they know the extent of the problem, of how many players it's affected in the past, current players and players who have had to retire, who are suffering as a result of it."