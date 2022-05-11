Wrexham landslip road repairs go-ahead as £2.8m secured
Repairs have been given the go-ahead to a busy road closed by a landslide in January 2021 after £2.8m in funding was secured.
Storm Christoph wrecked part of the B5605 road between Newbridge and Cefn Mawr in Wrexham, causing long detours.
The cash pledge by the Welsh government comes after Wrexham council's initial bid for funding was rejected last year, prompting fears the road would remain closed for several years.
Work is to begin later this year.
Wrexham council chief executive Ian Bancroft said reopening the road would make a "massive difference" to people in several communities, including Chirk, Plas Madoc, Rhosymedre and Ruabon.
"We're delighted we've been able to secure this funding, and look forward to reopening this key piece of infrastructure," he said.
Lee Waters, deputy minister for climate change with responsibility for transport, said. "We continue to work hard to build resilience in our travel networks and wider infrastructure as we plan ahead for climate change."