Chepstow: Cow in mud freed after long night-time rescue
Fire crews have worked for hours in darkness to save a cow which became stuck in mud near a river.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service teams from Chepstow and Bridgend were called out to help the distressed cow, named Sally.
She got into trouble on Monday evening at Newhouse Farm Industrial Estate in Mathern, Chepstow, Monmouthshire.
In a "challenging" operation, they used specialist equipment before freeing her shortly before midnight.
The fire service used the what3words locator app to find Sally, who they said was "stuck in the thick mud along the river embankment".
It praised the crews who "worked tirelessly into the night to carefully free Sally", adding that "we're pleased to share that Sally is safe and has been reunited with her herd."