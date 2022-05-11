Llangrannog: Parking fine thrown out after Welsh language row
- Published
A £70 parking fine case has been thrown out of court after the car park operator refused to issue it in Welsh.
Toni Schiavone was fined by One Parking Solutions in Llangrannog, Ceredigion, in September 2020.
Mr Schiavone said the fine was issued in English only, and several requests for it in Welsh were refused.
On Wednesday, the case was thrown out by the judge after no-one from One Parking Solutions attended Aberystwyth justice centre.
Following the hearing, Mr Schiavone said: "I'm not happy with what's happened simply because I've had to go through the trouble of taking this case to court in order to explain my rights to live through the medium of Welsh.
"I repeatedly asked for the penalty notice in Welsh, and I would have paid the fine, but instead One Parking Solutions decided to take me to court."
He added: "Unfortunately the private sector doesn't come under the control of the full range of influence of the Welsh Language Act. We need a new Welsh Language Act that covers the private sector.
"It's a fairly simple request to have a simple document translated into Welsh."
Only after requesting all documents from the court to be provided in Welsh did Mr Schiavone receive the original fine his chosen language, translated by One Parking Solutions.
"Seeing as they've translated the copy of the penalty notice there is nothing to stop them from issuing penalty notices in Welsh in the future," he said.
"Companies like this can do things in Welsh, but only if they are legally obliged to."
One Parking Solutions has been asked to comment.