Shirenewton crash: Dafydd Hughes, 18, had 'whole life ahead of him'
An 18-year-old who died in a crash in which three others were hurt has been described as "a very kind and loving boy who worshipped his family".
Dafydd Hughes died at the scene of the collision on Usk Road in Shirenewton, Monmouthshire, at 13:30 BST on Sunday.
"Dafydd had just turned 18. He had his whole life ahead of him," his family said.
A 29-year-old man is being treated in hospital and a man and a woman in their fifties have since been released.
Mr Hughes, from Abertysswg, Caerphilly, was described as a "good friend to many people and had that little something about him".
"We, as a family, are truly heartbroken," they said, in a statement issued via Gwent Police.
"If you only met him for a minute, he would touch a place in your heart.
"Dafydd made the most of his life and was always smiling."
The force is appealing for witnesses or information about the collision between a Peugeot 5008 and a Ford Focus.