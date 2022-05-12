Wales coal tips: New safety authority proposed
By Ben Price & Sian Elin Dafydd
BBC News
- Published
The safety and maintenance of disused coal tips in Wales could be run by a new authority under plans recommended to the Welsh government.
There are more than 2,400 disused tips in Wales, which would be categorised by risk and put on a new public register.
Failure to comply with the proposed rules could lead to criminal sanctions.
The Welsh government said the UK government should contribute to the plans. The UK government has been approached for comment.
Currently, old tips range from category A, which pose a minor risk or have been restored, to D, the highest risk tips.
Following a landslide in Tylorstown, Rhondda Cynon Taf, in 2020, a study identified 2,456 disused coal tips in Wales.
While 1,155 and 678 are in category A and B groups respectively, 256 are in category C and 71 are in category D.
Under the new plans, the alphabetical categorisation will be replaced with a numerical system from one to five, with one being the highest risk.
Tips could be assessed in "clusters" rather than individually for better efficiency.
Climate change has raised concerns extreme weather could increase the risk of tips becoming unstable.
Hazard assessments would likely focus on ground movement, flooding, pollution and combustion, as well as the impact the tips have on communities.
Tips ranked in category one could be inspected by the new body every six months with an appraisal every year, although this could increase before or after heavy rainfall.
As many as 70% of Wales' coal tips are believed to be on private land and most are around the south Wales valleys.
If the proposals become law, the supervisory authority would have powers of entry to land to inspect maintained tips.
Civil sanctions could be brought against those responsible for maintaining coal tips for non-compliance.
Criminal proceedings could also be brought for a failure to comply with orders or for not informing the authorities of existing tips.
Initially, the focus would be on disused coal tips but then disused spoiled tips would be included in the work done by the supervisory body.
It is believed there are around 20,000 spoiled tips in Wales.
The work to assess and inspect thousands of coal tips under the proposed regime could cost hundreds of millions of pounds.
The Welsh government believes the UK government should also contribute as every part of the UK has benefitted, it said.
The UK government has been asked to comment.
Minister for Climate Change Julie James said: "The Welsh government is committed to introducing legislation during the Senedd to ensure people can feel safe and secure in their own homes, within communities that were vital in firing up the industrial revolution.
"We have put these people at the heart of our proposals for a whole new regime, while ensuring we protect critical infrastructure and continue to care for our environment."