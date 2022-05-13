A449 crash: Tributes to 'big friendly giant' Sean Buffin
- Published
A man who died in a crash was a "big friendly giant", his family have said.
Sean Buffin, 49, from Ebbw Vale, died at the scene of the crash on the A449 between Usk and Newport at about 05:30 BST on Thursday, 5 May.
The road was closed following the crash, which involved the black Vauxhall Astra Mr Buffin was driving and a lorry, Gwent Police said.
Mr Buffin's family said they were "shocked and deeply saddened" by the "beloved" 49-year-old's death.
"He was our big friendly giant, who always had time for everyone," they said in a statement.
"He leaves a huge hole in the lives of those who knew and loved him and will be missed more than we can say."
The family thanked the emergency services who tried to save Mr Buffin's life.
Gwent Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.