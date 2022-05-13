Pembroke Dock: Murder investigation after woman's body found

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman's body was found in Pembrokeshire.

Armed officers were sent to a property in Military Road, Pembroke Dock, on Friday morning.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Dyfed-Powys Police said inquiries were ongoing but they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the death. The force asked anyone with information to call them.