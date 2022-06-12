Pontypool: Illustrator turns disused shops into art
An illustrator is breathing new life into a town by creating art on the windows of disused shops.
Jack Skivens, 34, said he wanted to "add a bit of colour" and inspire the next generation of artists and shop owners after seeing an rise in local businesses going bust.
"The idea was to inspire people to remember what Pontypool could be like as a thriving community," said Jack.
Torfaen Council said the designs "reflect and celebrate the history of Pontypool and that is something the community can be proud of".
Jack was born in Caerphilly and settled in Pontypridd three years ago. He wanted to use his artistic talents to help the south Wales community and, after working on the Mari Lwyd project in December, Jack was in search of a new challenge.
He teamed up with Llantarnam Grange art centre and Torfaen council for the Pontypool shop fronts project.
'Taking pride in the town'
His first piece was unveiled in May this year as a tribute to the vibrant designs often seen in E Fowler & Sons windows when they were in their heyday.
Fowlers often drew in visiting tourists who were enticed by designs hanging in the shop window.
"I wanted to create this idea of the community engaging with it, both in and out of the shop," Jack said.
Inclusivity is at the heart of Jack's work and he hopes everyone can "recognise themselves" in his illustrations.
"If these illustrations can inspire somebody to take on one of the shops or try something new, then they've really worked."
He also wants to remind people about the traditions of the town.
The Pontypool Park Hill Climb was a staple of the motorsport calendar in the 1970s, bringing drivers from around the world to try their hand at the challenging track.
The Hill Climb is no longer a feature, but what upsets Jack the most is that the younger generation are not even aware of its existence.
"My boys would look at it and think it's cool. Getting that on there for the kids to start asking questions and who knows, maybe even grow up to be a racing driver..."
Jack's latest piece features the Hill Climb racing as a reminder of years gone by.
The Pontypool Front Row - a trio of rugby forwards associated with the team's golden era in the 1970s and '80s - also have a special place in the hearts of locals.
While the three have since been immortalised at Pontypool Park, Jack is planning to go one step further by capturing the furore that followed them on match day.
"The idea is to celebrate the rugby and those victories through the community and people who were engaging with that story.
"When there's success in the town and you're reminded of it, I think that'll spur you on. It might not be as a rockstar, maybe you want to set up you're own business. It's the idea that options are available to you."
The piece celebrates Pontypool's individuality and will replace a disused Hyper Value store on Commercial Street.
'The town is getting emptier and emptier'
A source of inspiration for Jack was Pontypool's artREGEN organisation.
Formed in 1998, the group has strived to regenerate Pontypool by hosting events ranging from operas to concerts.
They originally had the idea to display art in shop windows, but were unable to gain access to the stores.
They instead decided to use pop-up pieces in Pontypool Market.
"The market is glad to have them as it's enhanced them as well. They can move them around as they please and fill up empty spaces," said artREGEN chairperson, Caroline Lewis.
She said she believed art has played a vital role in Pontypool's history and hopes the group can start planning events again this summer following delays brought on by the pandemic.
Despite this, artREGEN do fear for the future of the town centre.
"What concerns us is that Pontypool has gone downhill so quickly. They seem to be closing one shop a week," she said.
Jack's work provides hope for Caroline, offering something to attract people to the town.
"He's a lovely artist and I'm sure whatever he produces will enhance Pontypool and its empty shops." she said.
They hope that their work, combined with Jack's illustrations, will create a buzz that has not been seen in the town for decades.
"artREGEN will keep going until we run out of ideas and I don't think that will ever happen."
Could it benefit other Welsh towns?
Pontypool is not alone in seeing its high street decline rapidly in recent years.
Six Welsh high streets were ranked in the worst 10 category in the Harper Dennis Hobbs rankings.
Torfaen Council said the impact had been "extremely positive" so far and the designs had attracted positive attention from both residents and the wider community.
"The town will become more vibrant and appealing, which will assist in improving attractiveness to investors and entrepreneurs looking to base themselves in the town," a council spokeswoman said.
Jack said he would be happy to see others pick up the paint brush and feels window illustrations could be rolled out to other places in Wales.
"It's a great way to tell a story and engage with the community. An image that will remind somebody or inspire someone. Whether it's me or somebody else, it's a positive way to use space and a positive way to tell a story."