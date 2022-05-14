Pembroke Dock murder inquiry: Tributes paid to Lisa Fraser
- Published
The family of a woman whose body was found in Pembrokeshire have said she "touched the hearts of everyone" she met.
Lisa Fraser, 52, of Pembroke Dock, was found dead at a property in Military Road at about 08:00 BST on Friday.
A 41-year-old man, from Haverfordwest, arrested on suspicion of murder, remained in police custody on Saturday afternoon.
In a statement, Ms Fraser's family said she was "loved and cherished" by all.
They added: "[She] touched the hearts of everyone she had contact with. She will be missed by everyone. Lisa, we hope you're dancing in gold dust."
Dyfed-Powys Police said officers were continuing to conduct door-to-door inquiries over the weekend, as the murder investigation continued.
Det Supt Estelle Hopkin-Davies said: "We are appealing for anyone with dashcam, CCTV, doorbell or other camera footage, or any information to please come forward to us.
"On behalf of the investigation team, I would like to thank the Pembroke Dock community for their support for officers as they have been making enquiries over the past two days.
"You are likely to continue to see a heightened police presence today as we continue to work diligently on this case."
The force is urging anyone with dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage from Friday in Neyland between 06:00 BST and 06:45, and Military Road, Pembroke Dock, between 07:30 and 08:15 to contact them.