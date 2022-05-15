Weather: Met Office issues Wales thunderstorm warning
- Published
Thunderstorms could bring damage to homes and flooding across parts of south Wales, forecasters have said.
The Met Office warning comes into force at 19:00 BST on Sunday and runs until 04:00 on Monday.
It said there is a slight chance of power cuts, while spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and road closures.
The warning covers an area from Swansea in the west to Monmouthshire in the east.
The Met Office said the following areas are likely to be affected: Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Swansea, Torfaen and Vale of Glamorgan.