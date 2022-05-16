Ukraine war: Refugee visas for Wales pass 3,300 mark
- Published
More than 3,300 visas have been issued in Wales to refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine, figures have shown.
The Office for National Statistics said 2,021 of those had been sponsored by individuals and the rest by the Welsh government.
So far, just under half of the refugees have arrived in Wales.
Cardiff, Monmouthshire and Pembrokeshire have had the most sponsors while Blaenau Gwent and Merthyr Tydfil have the fewest.
Almost 40,000 Ukrainians have arrived in the UK, after fleeing the Russian invasion.
The UK visa scheme has come in for criticism from family members and potential hosts who have said it takes too long for visas to be approved.
Home Secretary Priti Patel apologised for the "frustrating" delays.
The UK government had faced pressure - including from some Conservative MPs - to issue emergency visas, or lift visa requirements altogether for Ukrainian refugees, but rejected such calls.
EU countries allow Ukrainian refugees in for up to three years without a visa. More than six million people have fled to neighbouring countries.