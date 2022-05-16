Jubilee: Queen thanks Cardiff pupil for 3D paper model

The artwork took five months to complete

A paper model depicting the Queen and Prince Phillip sitting at a piano has won the praise of Her Majesty.

The artwork was made using a technique known as quilling by rolling up strips of paper by 12-year-old Shivangi from Cardiff.

Her letter to the Queen stated: "I came to know that Your Majesty likes playing piano and would like to offer a small memento made from quilling."

The letter from the Queen described her artwork as a "splendid model".

The paper model was carefully gift wrapped and sent to the Queen

The model took about five months to complete and was sent to Buckingham Palace to mark the Queen's upcoming Platinum Jubilee next month.

Her father Sayantan said: "She grew up watching Peppa Pig where little children had gone to meet the Queen in person so she was very fond of Her Majesty.

"She wanted to present something as a gift, a handmade one."

He added that the quilling set was given to her by her grandmother in Kolkata, India in 2019 and she developed the skill during lockdown.

Shivangi said the model took five months to complete

Her skills have also earned her a Blue Peter badge for creating a portrait of Lord Krishna and a quilling model of the Hindu festival Holi.

The letter stated: "The Queen was interested to hear of the hobbies you enjoy and that you have learnt the art of quilling, and Her Majesty was touched that you have made this splendid model using this skill which you have sent as a gift to her to mark this historic time."

Quilling involves rolling up strips of paper to create models or pictures

Her father said: "She was jumping on her feet, literally for couple of minutes.

"She wants to share the letter with the rest of the school."

The Queen was touched receiving the handmade gift from the secondary school pupil
Shivangi has also made a quilled model of the Hindu festival Holi
Shivangi learned the technique during the pandemic

