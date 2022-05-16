Lily Sullivan: Lewis Haines admits killing 18-year-old
- Published
A man has admitted killing an 18-year-old woman in December.
Lily Sullivan's body was found in Mill Pond, Pembroke, in the early hours of Friday, 17 December.
Lewis Haines, 31, of Flemish Court, Lamphey, Pembrokeshire, is due to stand trial for murder on June 20.
At a hearing at Swansea Crown Court on Monday, Haines pleaded guilty to a lesser charge or manslaughter but the trial on the charge of murder will go ahead as planned.
The trial is due to last for two weeks.