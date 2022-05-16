Robert Adams: Teenager killed after driving into lorry
A teenager was killed in a crash after driving into the back of a lorry, an inquest has heard.
Robert Adams, 19, was driving a Vauxhall Astra when it collided with a Volvo HGV along the A55 at Dwygyfylchi in Conwy county.
Pathologist Dr Mark Atkinson gave a provisional cause of death as head injuries, but has sent samples away for toxicology analysis.
The inquest in Ruthin was adjourned for further police investigation.
At a brief hearing, coroner John Gittins said Mr Adams was apparently travelling at "considerable speed" close to the Penyclip tunnel at about 1:30 BST on 8 May.
He added the lorry driver said he was slowing down in the inside lane as they approached the 30mph limit area and the Astra became stuck under the rear of the lorry.
Mr Adams, a tyre fitter from Trem y Ffair, Kinmel Bay, was described by his family as "extremely kind, generous and energetic" and they said he had everything to live for, having recently been promoted at work.