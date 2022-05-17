Welsh Water plant plans at Merthyr opposed by residents
Residents with views of the Brecon Beacons are worried about the "frightening" environmental impact of a new water treatment plant plan.
Welsh Water wants to buy about 100 acres of farmland in Pontsarn, near Merthyr Tydfil, for the new plant.
Residents will meet on Tuesday to discuss their concerns about the impact it may have on the environment.
Welsh Water said the site is the most appropriate, and public consultation is under way.
Fran Bevan, a member of the group campaigning against the project, said it "hurts her heart" that the plans were even being considered.
'Frightening' impact on environment
"Pontsarn has always been our go to place to get into our beautiful countryside," she said, adding: "People are just devastated that they would even consider outing the site here.
"It hurts my heart that they would even consider building this site, the impact it's going to have on the environment is frightening."
Ms Bevan said communication with Welsh Water has been "very poor", and she felt a decision had already been reached before the public was consulted.
"They say that they will help to stop the impact on us, I can't see how they will do that with an industrial site in the middle of our beautiful countryside," she added.
Angela Simms bought her house in Pontsarn 10 years ago because of the view. Her home is on the edge of the Brecon Beacons National Park and overlooks acres of green space.
But she is disappointed with Welsh Water's decision to build a new water treatment site opposite and in an area popular with walkers.
'At what cost?'
"Of course it's really important that people get good quality water. People pay their water bills so that's what they expect, but at what cost?" she asked.
"We're all talking about the environment.
"We're all more aware of our environment and how important it is to us and it doesn't seem that Welsh Water are in line with those conversations about looking after what we've got and protecting what we've got for the next generation," Ms Simms said.
Welsh Water's treatment facilities nearby in Pontsticill, Llwyn-on and Cantref need modernising, according to the company, but it currently has no room to do so.
Although some of the cleaning process will begin at those sites, water would then be transported via pipelines to the proposed site in Pontsarn for further treatment, according to plans.
Reliable supply
It said the work needed to be carried out so that more than 1.4 million customers across south Wales can continue to receive a reliable supply of clean water.
In April about 150 people staged a protest next to the farm where the company hopes to develop its new facility.
Campaigners hope many more local residents will attend the public meeting at Cefn Coed rugby club on Tuesday to discuss the plans.
Concerns have been raised about the impact the works will have on green space to the north of Merthyr as well as the effect it could have on an area which is popular with tourists.
The proposed facility will also be built adjacent to a nature reserve which is considered a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).
Chairperson of Protect Pontsarn Community Group Frances Bevan said: "Around Merthyr Tydfil there are many brownfield sites that they could use.
"How they could even consider putting something in this area, we just can't grasp. The general feeling is 'no'.
'Carefully assessed'
"This isn't a nimby [not in my backyard] project because one of the other sites they originally chose was in a disused quarry, which is also in our area. So we're not against Welsh Water developing in our area, we just don't want it here."
In a statement, Welsh Water said: "A number of sites in the area were considered for the works and each carefully assessed for their suitability.
"The preferred site is considered the most appropriate for a number of reasons including proximity to the existing water network, proximity to Llwyn-on, Cantref and Pontsticill reservoirs and its high elevation which minimises the energy needed to pump water to customers, therefore keeping its carbon emissions low.
"We are currently reviewing the comments received to assess how these can be incorporated into the plans for the works.
The next step will be for us to hold the statutory consultation with the local community ahead of us submitting the planning application to the local authority.
"During the statutory consultation process, we will again engage with the local community and provide them with opportunities to come and view our plans and provide feedback."