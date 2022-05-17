Swansea murder investigation: Two arrested following woman's death
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a woman was found at a property in Swansea.
Officers made the discovery at an address on Clas Y Deri, Waunarlwydd, at about 14:00 BST on Monday.
South Wales Police is treating the death as suspicious and the arrested men, aged 42 and 67, remain in police custody.
Formal identification of the dead woman has yet to take place.
Det Supt Darren George said: "I appeal for anyone who has any information in connection with the investigation to please contact us.
"No matter how insignificant it may seem to you, any detail could prove crucial in determining the full picture of this case."