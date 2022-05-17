The Beatles: Sir Paul McCartney's old home inspires artists
- Published
Musicians are drawing inspiration from the house where The Beatles first came together as a band to pen a song.
Sir Paul McCartney's former family home of 20 Formlin Road, Liverpool, is where the band wrote several of their hits.
The four winners of the National Trust competition have visited the house to draw inspiration for their own music.
Those four, from Wrexham, London and Bath, Somerset, will perform their songs live in the living room of the house on 17 June.
Dylan John Elis, from Wrexham, said: "It's quite stunning and surreal. I'm not quite registering it all but it's fantastic to be here.
"Today myself and other musicians have been invited by the National Trust to write a song about this house and so we are going to be spending the day here, soaking it in and drawing inspiration from it."
The National Trust, which owns Sir Paul's old home, is running the competition this year as 2022 marks several anniversaries, including Sir Paul's 80th birthday, 60 years since their first hit Love Me Do was released, and 65 years Sir Paul met a young John Lennon.
The winners of the competition are:
- Serena Ittoo from Enfield, London
- Emily Theodora from Richmond, London
- Dylan John Elis from Wrexham
- HUMM a folk duo from Bath, Somerset
Simon Osborn from the National Trust said: "We had hundreds of superb applicants, it's never been done before by the National Trust."
He added that 20 Forthlin Road was "a very popular house, it's a very ordinary house in a very ordinary street, but what happened her was extraordinary".
The winners' performances of their original songs will be livestreamed and judged by Sir Paul's brother and fellow musician, Mike, Beatles expert Pete Paphides and representatives from the National Trust.
The four finalists will also be mentored by the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts, which was co-founded by Sir Paul, before the performance and for six months afterwards.