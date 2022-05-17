Gower landowner appeals illegal tree felling conviction
A man found guilty of illegally chopping down the equivalent of 12 football fields of protected woodland, is appealing his conviction.
Jeff Lane, 69, was found guilty of felling the trees without the appropriate licence at Swansea Magistrates' Court in March.
Natural Resources Wales (NRW) said it was the "worst offence of its kind seen for 30 years".
His appeal will be heard at Swansea Crown Court at the end of August.
Lane had felled more than eight hectares of native and wet woodland on Gower, north of Ilston, without holding an appropriate licence.
In 2019, NRW said he was was issued with a warning notice to restore the site.
In 2020, further evidence of felling was discovered when aerial photographs were submitted by the Gower Society.
In March, Lane was found guilty at Swansea Magistrates' Court of breaching section 17 of the Forestry Act, along with noncompliance with an enforcement notice to restock trees which he had previously been felled.
NRW is seeking to obtain a Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) confiscation order, which would make Lane hand over any money he made from selling the wood.
This would be the first time POCA has been used in forestry in the UK.
Callum Stone, NRW's Forest Regulation Team Leader said: "Trees are incredibly important for the environment and wildlife, as part of the landscape and for our own health and wellbeing.
"The loss of this native and wet woodland, is devastating and it will take many generations for new trees to grow to replace them, if they grow at all.
"Like many things in our environment, trees are often taken for granted. Felling licences are part of the system we have in place so we can manage our trees and woodlands effectively, protecting them and making sure they continue to benefit us all now and into the future."
Defending barrister David Leathley, said: "This is a man who is approaching 70 years of age. He is of hitherto good character."
Mr Leathley added that the appeal hearing is expected to last two days and will feature expert witnesses.
The appeal hearing will take place at Swansea Crown Court on August 31 and September 1 before Judge Geraint Walters.