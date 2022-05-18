Covid: Wales' daily reporting on cases comes to an end
- Published
Daily reporting of Covid figures will come to an end later, Public Health Wales has said.
From Thursday, statistics will instead be given weekly at noon.
Throughout the pandemic, PHW has provided daily figures for newly-infected people and those who died following a positive test.
Many news outlets have already switched to collating the data on a weekly basis as the impact of the virus continues to ease.
PHW said because community testing had ended, future reports would focus on broader trends such as people being treated in hospital, mortality, vaccinations and advice it provides to the health service.
Following the first cases of Covid in Wales more than two years ago, the daily bulletins gave details of how coronavirus spread across the country.
BBC Wales has already switched to giving figures on a weekly basis, published every Friday.