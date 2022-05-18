Liverpool: Teenager turns train announcer for the day
A teenager's dream to be a train announcer for the day has come true, thanks to his teacher.
Joshua, 13, from Caernarfon, Gwynedd, surprised passengers at Liverpool Lime Street station during a school outing.
Joshua, who's blind, announced the 10.27 coming into Platform 1.
He knows all the stations on the Liverpool line and was able to put his knowledge to good use. And his video has received more than half a million views on TikTok and other social media.
"Josh always mentions his dream is to be a train announcer," said teacher Conor McSorley.
"We visited Liverpool because of all the statues there - it's very tactile - and a week before I took a chance and just went to customer services and told them about Josh.
"He can tell you all the stops on the line from Liverpool."
Mr McSorley said staff "couldn't have been nicer", saying Josh was taken out on to the platform and the experience made everyone's day.
The pupils had made their own pizza and went on the ferry across Mersey.
Mr McSorley said: "Afterwards Josh was buzzing he's the most easy-going kid.
"He's so happy, first the video had 5,000 views, then 50,000 and with combination of social media like TikTok it's on over half a million views now.
"I told him and he said that's brilliant maybe I can announce the the underground train next - you never know, that's the goal."