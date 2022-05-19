Swansea murder investigation: Woman named as Kelly Randall
A woman found dead at a property has been named by police as 45-year-old Kelly Randall.
Her body was discovered at Clas Y Deri, Waunarlwydd, at about 14:00 BST on Monday.
A 67-year-old man arrested in connection with Ms Randall's death has been released on police bail while investigations continue.
A 42-year-old man has been released with no further action.
The family of Ms Randall are being supported by specially trained officers, said South Wales Police.
Det Supt Darren George said: "A forensic post-mortem examination took place... and the cause of Ms Randall's death is unexplained at this time and the investigation is ongoing.
"As a result, further tests will now be carried out over the coming weeks.
"I would like to thank the local community for their patience and assistance over the past few days as the investigation has progressed."