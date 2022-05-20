Cardiff: Three arrests after police officer injured in car chase
- Published
Three men have been arrested after a police officer was injured as his car was rammed during a high speed chase.
Officers forced a Ford Fiesta to stop following a pursuit late on Monday night in Gabalfa, Cardiff.
They tried to box in the car at Tesco on Western Avenue, but the driver reversed and rammed one of the vehicles.
An officer needed hospital treatment for cuts.
A stinger was thrown to puncture the tyres on the car and officers found a large machete and cannabis inside.
The driver, a 20 year-old man, and two male passengers, aged 20 and 57, were arrested on suspicion of numerous offences, but have been released under investigation.
Officers intercepted the car at around midnight, after they noticed a strong smell of cannabis.
A later background check on the car and number plate revealed that they were stolen.