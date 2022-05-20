Queen's Jubilee: Wrexham becomes Wales' seventh city
- Published
Concerns have been raised about the cost of making Wrexham a city at a time when people are struggling with a cost of living crisis.
Plaid Cymru's Carrie Harper said "it reflects a basic lack of democracy", while Labour MS Lesley Griffiths said there are "mixed views".
Wrexham is one of eight new cities created around the UK to make the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
But finance lecturer Robert Leigh said it will be "very positive".
Ms Harper, a councillor for the Queensway ward, said: "Many residents will be upset by this news and feel the decision is yet another example of the council not listening to local people.
"It reflects a basic lack of democracy, with the decision to put in the bid having been made by just 10 members of the Tory/Independent coalition running the council and no genuine local consultation. Many will feel this has been pushed on them against their will.
"With the cost-of-living crisis already being felt by hundreds of families in Wrexham, the council leadership now needs to be honest about how much this will cost the public purse."
Ms Griffiths, the MS for the area, said there were "mixed" views among constituents and she had not been "closely involved" in the process.
"I think its a real opportunity now, for Wrexham council to grasp any opportunities that come from having city status, and make sure they really show that it was worthwhile pursuing," she said.
"What I think is really important is that the concerns the constituents did have, that the council makes sure they address those.
"So for instance, I'm not saying these are correct, but that people feel that it will cost a lot of money for Wrexham to be a city. I think it's really important to show that what matters to Wrexham is grasping those opportunities."
Leader of the council's independent group Mark Pritchard said "it's fantastic news for Wrexham and we're going to celebrate".
"I do understand the negativity, but this is an opportunity to take Wrexham forward," he told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast.
"What we're competing with is businesses - and a lot of businesses won't invest in towns, they invest in cities.
"North Wales has been left behind in the past and dominated by south Wales, but now we can sit down and get companies to invest in us."
Lecturer in accounting and finance at Wrexham Glyndwr University Robert Leigh, agreed, and said it was a "positive thing" from the area.
"It's definitely going to help them in the long run," he said.
"Research shows that when a town becomes a city, it can have a positive impact on the local economy."
Ruth Rees, owner of Martin Rees Jewellers in Wrexham, agreed and said: "It took me a while to be convinced at first because of some arguments that were put forward - but I'm really pleased.
"Overall I think this has got to be seen as a positive and something we can build on going forward
"I don't think people should feel worried that we'll lose our identity as a town because we'll still always be the Wrexham town that we all know and love."
She said whether a village, town or village, it is a "unique place".