Buddug Jones: Colin Milburn in court on murder charge
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a grandmother who was found dead at her home.
Colin John Milburn, 52, of Rhydwyn, Anglesey, is accused of killing Buddug Jones, 48, on 22 April.
At a three-minute hearing before magistrates at Llandudno, he was remanded into custody to appear before Mold Crown Court on Monday.
The body of Ms Jones, also of Rhydwyn, was found lying in her bed with a head injury, an inquest previously heard.
Ms Jones was described by her family as the "best mum, grandmother and sister anyone could ask for".