Abertillery: Police probe injuries suffered by schoolboy, 11
- Published
The Welsh government has condemned bullying and racial harassment as police investigate injuries suffered by an 11-year-old boy at school.
Gwent Police said it was working with Abertillery Learning Community as part of its "ongoing inquiries".
The force were called at 13:00 BST on Wednesday following the incident.
A spokesman said: "A multi-agency meeting has taken place and we're working with the school as part of our ongoing inquiries."
A fundraising page has been set up for the pupil's treatment to which more than £18,000 has been donated.
A school spokesman it was working with the police and council to establish "the full details".
"The well-being and safety of our pupils and staff remains of paramount importance," they said.
A Welsh government spokesman said: "We condemn bullying and racial harassment in any form and expect allegations and incidents of bullying and racism to be fully investigated by schools with appropriate action taken to address the matter and prevent further instances from happening."