Ukraine war: Mother and six sons get keys to Chepstow home
A Ukrainian mother and her six children who fled Russian bombing have been handed the keys to their new home.
Lilia Onopa, 43, and her children received an official welcome in Chepstow, Monmouthshire, on Friday.
She tearfully described seeing her hometown destroyed, people killed, and wanting to save her sons.
Having fled their home north of Dnipro, where military strikes began in early March, Ms Onopa and her boys travelled to Bucharest, Romania.
This was after attacks on the port city of Odesa made other methods of travel impossible.
They arrived in the Monmouthshire town last week after waiting five weeks for the British Embassy to approve their online application.
At the gathering, they were given the keys to a bungalow, a former caretaker's property which has been refurbished by volunteers from St Mary's RC Primary School and church with donations from across the area.
Speaking of the horrors she and her children had encountered after the war began, Ms Onopa thanked everyone who had helped them get to a place of safety, including the UK government who she said came to her aid when there were issues with their applications.
Ms Onopa said: "The horrible situation happening to our country is because one person, one regime decided my country should not exist, that my nation should not exist.
"Imagine living next to a neighbour, he might have completely different opinions but you do live together.
"And one day your neighbour decides to invade your house, destroy your house, kill your kids, just because they think you're going to invade them."
She said every mother would probably be able to understand how she was not scared for her own life, but those of her children.
"We saw our cities being destroyed, rockets falling on our houses and people dying, and the worst thing was we could do nothing to stop it," she added.
"All we could think about is what are we going to do next."
Ms Onopa said she posted an appeal for help on social media and a group in the UK said they would help her.
She said travelling to the border she had seen thousands of displaced families, desperate for a route out of the war-torn areas.
"I was terrified I would lose my children so I wrote the addresses and contact details of my family in their rucksacks and clothes in the hope that should I die someone would know where to take them to safety," she said.
Since arriving in the UK, Ms Onopa said she has felt "overwhelmed" with support.
"I don't have enough words to describe how grateful I am to everyone who helped," she said.
"I'm overwhelmed with the feeling that my kids can finally feel safe."
'Land of sanctuary'
Ms Onopa said she was keen to learn English and has already enrolled in classes.
Having been a keen cook and baker in Ukraine, she said she would like to start her own pastry business, and wants to volunteer to help other Ukrainian refugees settle.
She said her sons, aged between five and 15, were looking forward to beginning school.
But the devastation continuing in her own country where many of her family members and friends are still remains a source of fear and turmoil, she said.
"As a nation we haven't stopped fighting but its very difficult," she said.
"Just a couple of days ago I saw a 23-year-old boy from my village had been buried after being killed by the invaders."
Presenting Ms Onopa with the keys, Archbishop of Cardiff George Stack said: "This is an opportunity to say to our new family croesi i Gymru, welcome to Wales. The land of sanctuary.
"And we hope and pray that you will be happy and fulfilled and content as you begin to understand what wonderful people live and work in Wales."
Chair of governors, Phil Cotterell said: "Lilia and her family will not be alone, there is an incredible network of support here in Chepstow."