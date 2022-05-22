M4 shut westbound in Neath Port Talbot after vehicle fire
The M4 has been closed westbound in Neath Port Talbot because of a vehicle fire, Traffic Wales has said.
The blaze happened on Saturday night, with the motorway initially shut between junctions 41 to Pentyla and junction 42 Earlswood.
On Sunday morning, Traffic Wales said it had reopened eastbound.
Those travelling west are able to exit at junction 41, take the A48 and then re-join the motorway at junction 42, Traffic Wales said.