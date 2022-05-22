Dolwyddelan crash: Tributes paid to Marilynn Kerrigan
Tributes have been paid to a 68-year-old woman who died after a car crash.
Marilynn Kerrigan, from Dolwyddelan, Conwy county, was involved in the collision on the A470 near her hometown on Thursday.
It happened at about 16:45 BST, involving a cream Renault Captur and a beige Daimler vintage car, with police appealing for witnesses.
After the crash, police said one person died and three were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Ms Kerrigan's family called it "a terrible tragedy" and said she was a "beloved sister and aunt".
They added: "She was always a very loving and generous person, who was enjoying life to the full and will be greatly missed by her family and all the many friends who knew her.
"Our thoughts and prayers are also with the other people involved in this terrible tragedy. We, her family, are devastated and will find it hard to come to terms with her loss."
The family also thanked emergency services personnel and members of the public who went to Ms Kerrigan's aid.